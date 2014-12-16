Your Comments are Welcome

We notice that while we get a lot of visitors to The37thFrame, not too many people comment on the photography that we link to. We welcome comments and discussion and encourage you to let us know what you think of the links we provide.

We look forward to your comments!

Support The37thFrame

In order to make the viewing experience on The37thFrame as enjoyable as possible, we are removing all advertising from the site. This of course will put an end to the limited income that was generated from the advertisements and used to pay for hosting, programming and general upkeep of the site.

Instead we are going to experiment with individual reader sponsorship. We refuse to charge any kind of subscription fee for The37thFrame. Instead, we will leave it up to you to decide what our service is worth to you.

Your voluntary support will help us keep the site up-to-date and filled with links to content that you find interesting and compelling.

The amount of your contribution is completely up to you. We suggest that it be based on your opinion of how much you enjoy The37thFrame and what you can afford.

Thank you in advance for your support as we continue to bring you links to great photojournalism on the internet as well as announcement of grants, contests, book releases and exhibitions from the world of photojournalism.