Featured Link

Beer, Bait & Ammo by Michael Loyd Young (Burn Magazine)

A SOUTHERNER…by definition is an American who lives in the south…It’s more than that…from Texas to the Carolina’s the south is a way of life.

Visit Burn Magazine to view the full essay or purchase the book!

Dec 16, 2014 | Categories: Featured Link | Tags: , , , , , | 1 Comment »

Press Release Archives

Emerging Photographers

bolivia_11
Bolivia in São Paulo by Leandro Viana

May 19, 2014 | Read | Discuss

Everyday, viagra thousands of Bolivians arrive in the city of São Paulo. They come from many Bolivian cities and other countries like Peru and Argentina and bring with themselves lot of hope with the opportunity and promise for a new life. Read the full essay on Burn Magazine Visit the photographer’s website: Leandr…

Independent Work

Bieke Depoorter-1
‘I Am About To Call It A Day’ by Bieke Depoorter (Burn Magazine)

Sep 02, 2014 | Read | Discuss

‘I am about to call it a day’ is a sequel on ‘Ou Menya’, seek a project where I entered the intimacy of families in Russia, generic while spending one night with them. This time, buy cialis I have travelled through the United States. It is a series of portraits of places and people where [...]…

Newspaper Work

30EXPOSURES8-jumbo
Veiled Truths by Hossein Fatemi (NY Times)

Mar 30, 2014 | Read | Discuss

One day I was walking with a female friend in Tehran when she was pulled away by the police and held in one of their offices for a few hours. Her crime? She wasn’t wearing the proper hijab — the head scarf that, stuff in some interpretations of Islam, view women must wear whenever they are [...]…

Spotlight on Blogs

10298175_10152481059962431_6618757885317487876_o
Horse Racing Fades in Italy by Marco Casino

Jun 06, 2014 | Read | Discuss

The immaculate racetracks of Naples loomed like coliseums in the mind of Marco Casino. “I was fascinated by the structure of them at first, buy cialis ” said Mr. Casino, store 27, discount who grew up 25 miles south in Campania, Italy. He made frequent trips to Naples to capture what would be his first photographs: [..…

Magazine Work

MM7775_09_100217_7319
Northern Montana’s Hi-Line by William Albert Allard

Apr 16, 2014 | Read | Discuss

The earnest saga of farming and ranching in northern Montana began with a misconception that verged on a lie: free land, medical enough to feed your family! But the land wasn’t quite free, ed and it was far from enough. Read the full story on National Geographic View the full essay on William Albert Allard’s we…